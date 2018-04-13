Details on Azerbaijani gunfire attack at civilian vehicle in Armenia border

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The April 12 Azerbaijani ceasefire breach along the state border with Armenia damaged a civilian vehicle – a cargo truck owned by SPAYKA, a shipping company.

“The incident took place around 22:30 in the Baghanis-Voskepar section of the Ijevan-Noyemberyan road. The vehicle was traveling in that section, where the proximity is close, and they [Azerbaijan] are able to open effective gunfire, the outpost of the adversary is nearly 500-600 meters away from the interstate road. They opened gunfire at a cargo truck of SPAYKA, the driver is unharmed. The driver stopped in the village and later continued traveling,” Narek Sahakyan, the town official of Baghanis, a border town in Tavush province of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS.

Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan in turn told ARMENPRESS the situation was calm overnight in other communities also. “The night proceeded normally”, he said.

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at a civilian cargo vehicle in the town of Baghanis (close to the Azerbaijani border) in Armenia’s Tavush province late in the evening of April 12.

The Armenian Armed Forces suppressed the gunfire with countermeasures, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“The vehicle was damaged, but fortunately the [civilian] driver was not wounded. The adversary was silenced after the countermeasure gunfire of the Armenian military”, Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier on April 9, the Azerbaijani armed forces had once again targeted the small Armenian town near the border, killing livestock of farmers.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan