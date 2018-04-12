Armenian parliament speaker extends condolences to presidents of both chambers of Algeria's parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan has sent condolence letters to the President of the Council of the Nation Abdelkhader Bensalah and the President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Said Bouhaja, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

“It was with deep sorrow that we learnt about the tragic crash of the military airplane nearby Boufarik airbase in Algeria, which claimed lives of numerous people.

I extent our deep condolences to you on behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and personally me and the words of condole to the families and relatives of the victims”, read the letters.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan