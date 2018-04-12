Armenia article published in National Geographic Traveler China with 1,000,000 copies
15:42, 12 April, 2018
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. A large-scale article about Armenia’s travel and tourism opportunities has been published in the National Geographic Traveler China magazine with a total circulation of 1,000,000 copies, FB user Sona Sahakyan said.
The senior editor of the magazine visited Armenia at the invitation of Sahakyan for the article.
“I am very proud to share the first ever article on Armenia as a tourism destination in the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC TRAVELER CHINA with the total circulation of 1 mln!!!! And this is just the beginning!!!”, Sahakyan said on Facebook.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
