Speaker of Parliament of Armenia participates in CSTO PA Council’s session in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly has kicked off in St. Petersburg’sTauride Palace on April 12 which was attended by Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The session was also attended by CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, as well as speakers of the parliaments of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

By the proposal of Speaker Ara Babloyan, the next plenary sessions of the CSTO PA Council and the Assembly will be held in Yerevan on October 29-30.

During the session a number of issues relating to the CSTO PA’s activity, in particular, the results of the CSTO PA Council’s Minsk session, as well as issues relating to the situation in the organization’s responsibility zone and measures to counter collective security threats and challenges, priorities of Kazakhstan’s 2018 chairmanship in the CSTO, participation of the CSTO PA delegations in the Russian presidential election with an international observer mission were discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan