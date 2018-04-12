Armenian TV star Nazeni Hovhannisyan verbally abused in Yerevan, images showing allegedly drunk men go viral

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Images posted by Armenian TV host, model and actress Nazeni Hovhannisyan showing a group of people who allegedly verbally abused her have gone viral on social media.

Hovhannisyan posted a photo of the vehicle belonging to the group of people, showing the license plates. The images were taken outside the Erebuni medical center.

The men, who are seen gathered at the rear of the car, are apparently drinking something and making toasts.

The model said she was visiting her friend at the hospital when the group of men verbally abused her as she got out of her car in the parking lot.

“I parked, got out, began walking toward the entry when I heard very disturbing offensive language – “You should’ve come to take a photo with us you [expletive]”.

Hovhannisyan said she responded to the men, and one of them replied: “Whatever, get out of here”.

The actress also mentioned that there were numerous passersby who didn’t do anything when the incident happened.

She also thanked the security of the hospital, who, according to the actress, intervened immediately upon being notified.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan