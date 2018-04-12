Turkish prosecution files motion against Garo Paylan seeking to strip ethnic Armenian MP of immunity

YEREVAN, April 12, ARMENPRESS. Ankara's Republican Prosecutors Office filed a motion against eight lawmakers from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), including ethnic Armenian MP Garo Paylan, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In addition to Paylan, the motion includes Osman Baydemir, Ailcan Onlu, Feleknas Uca, Sibel Yigitalp, Nadir Yildirimn, Dilek Ocalan and Mizgin Irgat.

The Prosecution is accusing the lawmakers of “publicly mocking the Turkish nation, the Republic of Turkey, the government, soldiers of the state or the security system”, “spreading terror-related propaganda”, “violating rules of political parties” and “insulting the President of the Republic”.

The motion filed against Garo Paylan in part mentions that the ethnic Armenian lawmaker had mocked the Turkish nation, the government and the republic and insulted the president in a May 1 2017 interview in Canada.

According to Article 83 of the Constitution, the motions can strip the MPs from their immunities. The prosecution submitted the motion to the ministry of justice.

A parliamentary committee is authorized to strip lawmakers from immunity.

MPs are entitled to appeal the committee’s ruling, and also appeal to the Constitutional Court.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan