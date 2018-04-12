Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria crisis

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Syrian crisis and agreed to stay in close touch in connection with the situation in Syria, the White House said in a statement, Armenpress reports.

“President Donald Trump today held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the current crisis in Syria. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact about the situation”, the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan