Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria crisis
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Syrian crisis and agreed to stay in close touch in connection with the situation in Syria, the White House said in a statement, Armenpress reports.
“President Donald Trump today held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the current crisis in Syria. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact about the situation”, the statement said.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:06 Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria crisis
- 10:01 Syrian governmental forces take full control over Eastern Ghouta
- 10:00 Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote – LIVE
- 09:57 Trump’s pick for State Secretary Mike Pompeo says “days of soft policy” towards Russia are over
- 09:52 US possible military action against Syria delayed, not cancelled
- 09:25 Azerbaijan election results: Ilham Aliyev “garners” 86% votes in “landslide victory”, securing 4th term in office
- 08:54 European Stocks - 11-04-18
- 08:52 US stocks up - 11-04-18
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-18
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 11-04-18
- 08:49 Oil Prices Up - 11-04-18
- 04.11-21:24 Situation in the world becomes more and more chaotic – Putin
- 04.11-21:20 Past 10 years were complicated, full of challenges, but also years of enhancing statehood and security – Sharmazanov
- 04.11-21:08 Azerbaijan’s president prefers pop stars to democracy – Washington Post
- 04.11-20:37 RPA to nominate Serzh Sargsyan as candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia
- 04.11-20:13 Moscow favors serious approaches rather than 'Twitter diplomacy' — Kremlin's response to Trump
- 04.11-19:10 Artsakh’s Defense Ministry official responds to announcements of Azerbaijani General Hasanov – Azerbaijan was forced to beseech ceasefire
- 04.11-18:01 Turkey rules out returning Afrin to Assad’s regime
- 04.11-17:51 8.6% growth of economic activation recorded in January-February 2018 – acting PM
- 04.11-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-18
- 04.11-17:38 Asian Stocks - 11-04-18
- 04.11-17:30 Karen Karapetyan sees all fundaments for future sustainable economic development and far- reaching reforms
- 04.11-17:21 ABF plans to establish Blockchain open university in Armenia
- 04.11-17:17 Government to grant distinguished young people deferment from military service
- 04.11-17:00 Opposition’s “smoke show” in parliament triggers false fire alarm in crisis management HQ
- 04.11-16:55 Joining EEU didn’t restrict Armenia’s access to other markets, assures acting PM
- 04.11-16:40 US-Russia relations worse than ever before, says Trump
- 04.11-16:25 Algeria plane crash claims 257 lives in deadliest aviation disaster since MH17
- 04.11-16:15 Artsakh the safest country in the world for women – German Spiegel’s article on Nagorno Karabakh women
- 04.11-15:53 Hasmik Petrosyan appointed assistant to Armenian President
- 04.11-15:51 Trump: Get ready Russia, missiles will be coming at Syria, nice and new and ‘smart’!
- 04.11-15:48 Armenian president appoints advisers
- 04.11-15:24 181 dead in Algerian military transport plane crash
- 04.11-15:21 Heavy electoral fraud reported in Azerbaijan as observers are barred from entering polling stations
- 04.11-15:15 International company interested in opening regional data center in Armenia
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 8163 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 6181 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 2867 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
14:44, 04.09.2018
Viewed 2760 times Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration
11:44, 04.10.2018
Viewed 2588 times Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon