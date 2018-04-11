US-Russia relations worse than ever before, says Trump

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has said that the relations between the United States and Russia are worse than ever before, even worse than the Cold War.

Trump has been weighing his course of action in Syria following the suspected chemical attack, which he described as "sick" over the weekend. In the aftermath of the attack, he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and threatened there would be a "big price to pay" for the deaths.

“Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? “ Trump tweeted.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan