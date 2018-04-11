Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

Armenian president appoints advisers


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed two orders Wednesday on appointing Ara Alexanyan and Hamlet Gasparyan to serve as his advisors, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




