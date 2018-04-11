Yulia Skripal transported to military base

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal who was targeted in a nerve agent attack in England and was discharged from hospital yesterday, has been transported to a hospital in a military base. Yulia Skripal is being guarded by armed soldiers, The Sun reported.

Ex-double agent Sergei, 66, was yesterday still in hospital but “making good progress” after the Novichok chemical attack in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

A source said of Yulia: ‘’She is in hospital on a military base for her own protection and to monitor her health”.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

The incident sparked a diplomatic row as many Western countries began expelling Russian diplomats. Russia retaliated by expelling 60 American diplomats.

