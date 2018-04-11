British PM May refuses to join US military airstrikes against Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. British PM Theresa May told US President Trump yesterday that Britain would need more evidence of a suspected chemical attack by the Assad regime before joining a military strike against Syria, the Times reports.

Trump had promised on Monday that he would decide the US response within 48 hours.

The British prime minister rejected a swift retaliation as inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) prepared to visit the Damascus suburb where at least 40 people were reported to have been killed by chlorine gas on Saturday

The Pentagon said April 11 that the military is on stand-by awaiting orders.

“We await President Trump’s order any minute”, a military official said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan