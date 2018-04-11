Armenian Genocide commemoration events to begin April 17 in the Netherlands

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The 103rd anniversary commemorative events of the Armenian Genocide in the Netherlands will begin April 17th.

Mato Hakhverdyan, president of the Federation of Armenian Organisations in The Netherlands, told ARMENPRESS that a rally will take place against the Government on April 17 in a square near the parliament building in the Hague.

“As you know, the parliament of Netherlands has recognized the Armenian Genocide, a document was adopted two times, but the government continues using other terms while speaking about this topic, saying – “the issue of the Armenian Genocide”. The parliament’s recognition didn’t impact the vocabulary of the government. It is important for us that the government uses correct terms in speeches, rather than make up some thing every time. We plan to submit a petition to the government,” he said.

In accordance to the recently adopted document, a government official of the Netherlands should visit Armenia once in five years and pay tribute at the Armenian Genocide Memorial. Hakhverdyan said that this year the government’s representative will visit Armenia for the first time since the adoption of this document.

“We’ve made numerous questions until now, however, no name has been released. We don’t have a final answer yet. It is probable that they will fail to make a final decision until April 24”, he said.

A new cross-stone and a monument in honor of the Armenian Genocide victims will be unveiled on April 21 on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary. The monument will be placed in the territory of the Holy Spirit Armenian Church of Amsterdam.

A commemoration event will take place April 24 near the cross-stone.

Another event will take place April 24 near the Armenian Genocide memorial in Assen, where politicians and public figures will deliver remarks.

A mass will be held near the Armenian Genocide memorial of Almelo on the same day.

