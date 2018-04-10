Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in list of top 500 famous footballers

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national football team and London’s “Arsenal” Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included in the list of top 500 famous footballers by World Soccer rating. ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan is the only representative of Armenia included in the rating.

2 other footballers of “Arsenal” have been included in the list - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Özil.

