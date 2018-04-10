Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in list of top 500 famous footballers
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national football team and London’s “Arsenal” Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included in the list of top 500 famous footballers by World Soccer rating. ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan is the only representative of Armenia included in the rating.
2 other footballers of “Arsenal” have been included in the list - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Özil.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
- 21:12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in list of top 500 famous footballers
- 20:27 Commemoration ceremony dedicated to Armenian Genocide to be held at Times Square
- 19:59 Development of Armenian-Russian relations result of Sargsyan-Putin interactions based on mutual confidence – Lavrov
- 19:50 Armenia showed by its own example that developing relations in all directions is effective – Lavrov
- 19:23 UK interested in development of relations with Armenia - Alan Duncan
- 19:17 HALO Trust official briefs Artsakh’s FM on investigation into deadly mine explosion
- 19:12 Ambassador Tian Erlong optimistic over future of Armenian-Chinese relations
- 18:46 Ruben Vardanyan pins great hopes on Armen Sarkissian’s activities
- 18:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-04-18
- 18:23 Asian Stocks - 10-04-18
- 17:32 Maraga massacres were result of ethnic cleansing, says Artsakh presidential spokesman
- 17:05 Decade of agricultural development in Armenia - Dutch roses are even exported to Netherlands from Armenia
- 17:00 Vardan Minasyan re-appointed head coach of Armenian National Football Team after 4 years
- 16:45 Decade of establishment of IT field: Armenia exports over half of its IT products
- 16:30 Armenian Armed Forces have unprecedented arsenal: A decade of military and defense development
- 16:23 Crimes committed by Azerbaijan in Maraga, Artsakh have no statute of limitations: 26 years after horrendous genocidal massacres
- 15:33 Armenia’s 2008-2018 energy leap continues
- 15:30 The decade of stability of Armenia’s financial system and availability of services
- 15:24 Hotel economy, significant increase in number of tourists: Armenia’s progress in the field in past decade - film
- 14:22 Acting minister Mkrtchyan holds farewell meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 13:52 Vice Speaker slams opposition MP Pashinyan’s actions as juvenile fight
- 13:30 Armenia defeats Belarus in UEFA U14 tournament
- 13:20 Time for Italian Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide – Serzh Sargsyan’s interview to La Stampa
- 13:16 Rescuers save 10-ton beached whale in Argentina
- 13:13 Acting PM Karapetyan to play role in administration system – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 12:40 Constant work needed for forming favorable investment environment, says Armenia’s new President
- 12:35 Karapetyan appoints acting chief military superintendent
- 12:28 EU’s migration problems with other countries should not impact visa liberalization dialogue with Armenia – senior lawmaker
- 12:13 Kim Jong Un assesses future talks with U.S. at party meeting
- 12:06 Temperature to drop 5 degrees in Armenia
- 11:47 President Sarkissian considers remarkable firm and reliable historical memory in Armenian- Russian relations
- 11:45 European Union to increase financial assistance for Armenia
- 11:44 Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
- 11:43 Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
- 11:37 Armenia has assurances that EU will maintain common principles of NK conflict settlement in agreement with Azerbaijan, says deputy FM
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 7888 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 5829 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 2698 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2611 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month
14:44, 04.09.2018
Viewed 1818 times Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration