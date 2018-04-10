Armenia’s 2008-2018 energy leap continues

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Electricity production in Armenia in the past decade grew 27% - reaching 8 billion kWh / hr from 6 billion kWh / hr.

At the same time, Armenian electricity exports to Georgia and Iran grew 196%. In particular, Armenia produced and exported 10 billion kWh / hr electricity to Iran in 2010-2017 as part of a gas-for-electricity agreement with Iran.

The diversification of the energy system is a process which is implemented in a lengthy period of time under an interconnected principle. A process which has been implemented with noticeable success in the past decade, and which gave its result in the form of growth in exports and imports.

In 2010, the new power unit of the Yerevan TPP operated through a combined steam cycle was commissioned, with a rated capacity is 240 MW and Mechanical efficiency of 49%.

In 2008, the construction of the third high voltage power transmission line between Armenia and Iran began, with a total bandwidth of more than 1000MW.

114 small hydro power stations have been constructed in Armenia in 10 years. As of 2018, 184 HPPs operate in the country.

A latest example is the framework agreement signed between the government, Debet Hydro and Robins, an American company, on constructing a 76MW HPP (Shnogh) on the Lori province.

During this period, a new breath was given to the Armenian energy security giant. The nuclear power station no longer limits itself with annual maintenance.

In 2016, the unprecedented project of modernizing the power unit and extending its life cycle began. As result, the NPPs production capacity will increase 10% in 2019, and the lifecycle will be extended at least for 10 years.

Upon presenting results of negotiations with the Russian side, President Serzh Sargsyan had announced that they will also implement the phased introduction of new nuclear units also in the future.

Priviledges gas tariffs were set for greenhouse and reprocessing organization since 2017, and socially vulnerable families began benefiting from decreased gas and electricity tariffs.

Electricity supplies to consumers grew nearly 23% in 10 years.

Projects of modernizing the distribution networks are continuing.

In the coming 10 years, Electric Networks of Armenia will direct nearly 1 billion dollars for modernizing the country’s distribution networks and expanding the automated calculation system of substations.

As result, in 2028 Armenia will have no more than 6,4% loss level – an indicator in line with European standards.

As a result of President Sargsyan’s visit to France, Schneider Electric and Tashir Group of Companies opened a center of excellence in the national polytechnic university, enabling modern solutions for students.

An innovation center will be located with a state-of-the-art lab. Tashir charity fund plans to provide 6000 annual scholarships to students as part of the project.

Issues relating to energy balance are under constant attention. In this context, Armenia is adopting an entirely new – Smart approach, which is the key of the 2008-2018 state energy policy, the result being significant growth of diversification, and the density of energy from renewable sources in the structure of domestic consumption reached 42,5% from 20%.

4 industrial-scale solar power stations were commissioned in 2017. A number of companies launched solar panel production.

President Sargsyan said that Armenia has great potential for development of solar energy. “With the purpose of creating an attractive field for investors, several legislative reforms were implemented in the past period, by using the best international experience”.

In 2017, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources signed a memorandum with Axioma Global S L on establishing 100-150MW wind power stations in Armenia. Monitoring substations have already been built.

An energy saving project was launched in 2012, with efficiency being tested on 160 buildings and 9 external lighting systems.

Nearly 2 billion dollar investments which have been implemented and are being implemented in 10 years have brought serious progress for ensuring energy security.

Investments include:

2009 – Completion of Iran-Armenia gas pipeline – 135 million dollars

2008-2010 – Renovation of 17 substations with 110KW capacity – 40 million dollars

2007-2010 – First phase introduction of SCADA communication system – 17,5 million dollars

2007-2010 - Yerevan’s combined steam cycle power unit construction – 260 million dollars

2012 – Completion of construction and modernization of Hrazdan TPP’s 5th power unit – 465 million dollars

2009-2014 – Renovation of Gyumri 2 substation – 14,6 million Euros

2013-2016 – Construction of gas distribution network of Meghri and Agarak – 2 million dollars

2013-2017 – Construction of Hrazdan-Shinuhayr overhead electricity transmission lines – 28,4 million dollars

2016-2018 – Construction of Noyemberyan and Lalvar overhead electricity transmission lines – 5,2 million dollars

2016-2018 – Reconstruction of Haghtanak, Ashnak and Yerevan TPP and Vanadzor 1 substations – 48 million dollars

2016-2018 – Reconstruction of Agarak and Shinuhayr substations – 15,9 million dollars

2017-2019 – SCADA system expansion and construction of reserve regulation management center – 12 million dollars

2015-2019 – Construction of 400KW Voltage Iran-Armenia overhead power transmission line – 107,9 million Euros

2018-2020 – Construction of converter station and substations of 400 KW voltage Armenia-Georgia power line – 180 million Euros

2015-2019 – Extension of lifecycle of NPP’s 2nd power unit – 300 million dollar

A part of the investment projects with a total value of 2 billion 100 million dollars of the past decade are still in process. A wide circle of partners is selected, from Russia to US, from Iran to the EU.

