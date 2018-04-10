Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hopes that the EU will soon provide the action program of launching the visa liberalization, deputy FM Karen Nazaryan said during parliamentary debates on ratifying the CEPA with the EU in response to a question from opposition Yelk faction.

“This program represents a reforms process. The Armenian side didn’t wait for the discussion of the elements of this action program and has already started several legislative changes which will be part of this program,” he said.

He said that Armenia has already began implementing actions which are preconditions for launching dialogue over visa liberalization. The Deputy FM said he hopes that it will deserve a worthy assessment from the EU.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan