Armenia’s investment attractiveness to be presented to Swiss businessmen at Geneva forum

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. “Armenia: Discover Opportunities” forum will be held in the center of Geneva aimed at presenting Armenia’s investment attractiveness to Swiss businessmen.

The event, which will take place on April 12, is being implemented by the cooperation of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, Armenia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Investments and the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia and by the initiative and coordination of Armenia’s Trade Representative to Switzerland Hayk Hovhannisyan.

Hayk Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS that thanks to the advertising campaign launched by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, they managed to collect so many participants a week before the event that they had to close the registration. “Through the website of the Chamber, print magazine and online newspapers that are being distributed in Switzerland, many materials about this event were spread. As a result there were so many people registered a week before the event that the Chamber had to close the registration in their website. It’s worth stating that there was a registration fee. We already have nearly 70 registrations from Switzerland and other countries, as well as Armenian and foreign businessmen who come to meet with the Armenian delegation consisting of 30 members, to get introduced on Armenia’s opportunities”, Hayk Hovhannisyan said.

The Armenian delegation, which will include a number of businessmen and public officials, will be headed by President of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan. The Swiss investors, consultants, medium and large distributors, other business circles will be introduced on Armenia’s overall economic attractiveness, financial-banking system, food and beverage industry, tourism, including ecotourism, as well as the country’s opportunities in winemaking, IT and renewable energy fields.

Presentations will be made by head of financial system development department of the Central Bank Ligia Ghazaryan, President of the State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, representative of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation Mariam Davtyan and etc.

“The Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia will sign a memorandum of cooperation aimed at developing deeper and long-term cooperation. Another important agreement was reached over tourism. By the initiative of the State Tourism Committee we held talks with Baumeler large tourism agency and reached an agreement to launch an advertising campaign on Armenia travel attractiveness. We agreed that Baumeler will launch an online advertising campaign in ten days through Facebook, their online newspaper and Google search. We have already provided its finance from private sources. At the moment we are preparing the advertisement materials which will be available to several thousand potential Swiss tourists by the aforementioned information measures ahead of the tourism season. The Baumeler representative will attend our events, meet with Zarmine Zeytuntsyan to discuss the opportunities to further deepen the cooperation”, the official said.

“In addition, as there was a great interest towards the visit of the Armenian delegation, on the same day the Armenian delegation members will meet with Swiss businessmen at the Grand Hotel Kempinski Geneva, will present their products, samples, marketing materials at mini-expo format”, Hayk Hovhannisyan said.

In response to the question what are the expectations from the forum – to attract more investors or promote Armenian products in the Swiss market, Hayk Hovhannisyan stated: “Taking into account that the forum will be attended by potential investors, as well as companies engaged in trade and business consulting, we will try to reach results at both directions, we are actively working on both paths”. Hovhannisyan assured that the Armenian product can be competitive in Switzerland taking into account the taste and qualitative features. The Armenian goods are already somehow presented at the Swiss market, especially thanks to Armenian companies. According to Hayk Hovhannisyan, such events can make the Armenian names more recognizable and contribute to increase of sales.

The official reminded that Switzerland provides Armenia GSP privileged trade regime according to which several thousand product types are completely or partially exempt from import duties which is an additional impetus to promote exports.

As for tourism, Hayk Hovhannisyan said he sees a great opportunity in this field in connection with the overall interest of Swiss tourists. “Swiss people like to travel, to visit countries they have not discovered yet. They like especially hiking, biking, historical tourism. They also can be very interested in Armenia’s rich Christian heritage”.

He added that they agreed with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services that they will organize the visit of the Swiss business delegation to Armenia in several months aimed at further strengthening the results of this business forum. The Chamber has a rich experience in developing international business ties. Recently the visits of business delegations to the US, Iran, Kazakhstan, Africa have been organized, and the organization works of the visit to China are in process.

Interview by Ani Nazaryan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





