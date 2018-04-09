Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army conscript Narek Harutyunyan born in 1998 was killed by Azerbaijani shooting on April 9 at about 14:20 in the southern section of the contact line. ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan mentioned that investigation is underway to reveal details.

“The Defense Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh share the grief of the loss and express solidarity with the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed soldier”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted on his Facebook page.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan