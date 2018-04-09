2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan congratulates President Armen Sarkissian on assuming the post

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan congratulated President Armen Sarkissian on assuming the post.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the congratylatory message runs as follows,

“Honorable Mr. Sarkissian,

I congratulate you on the occasion of assuming the post of the President of the Republic of Armenia. I wish you good health and productive work”.

