Head of Union of Armenians of Ukraine congratulates President Armen Sarkissian on assuming office

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan addressed congratulatory message to newly-elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on assuming the office, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

The message says: “Dear Armen Sarkissian, accept the Armenian Union of Ukraine NGO’s and personally my congratulations on assuming that high and responsible post. I wish our homeland to prosper and flourish under your leadership. May God bless the responsible path you are going to pass and not so easy decisions you are going to adopt. Despite that we are Armenians of Ukraine, are far from our historical homeland, we keep ties with it and are delighted with each of its victories. We wish these victories to be a lot under your leadership”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan