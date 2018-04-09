President-elect, Mrs. Sarkissian hosted at Presidential Residence ahead of inauguration ceremony

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Armen Sarkissian has been hosted in the Presidential residence in the morning of April 9 prior to the inauguration ceremony, the President’s Office said.

President-elect Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nune Sarkissian were welcomed by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan.

At a meeting in the Golden Hall of the Presidential Palace, incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan mentioned that in a few minutes the inauguration of the next president will take place and once again wished success to Armen Sarkissian.

“Mr. Sarkissian, we’ve had the chance to talk with you about the imperatives of the development of our country. I am convinced that after a certain time we will be able to register successes – we are simply convicted to having success. Certainly, I am sure that Mrs. Nune will help you, because this is simply a necessity”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

The President-elect thanked the outgoing President and the First Lady for hospitality.

“Mr. President, I also agree that we don’t have another way other than success. And I think that the guarantee of this success is not only the past 30 years, but especially the last 10 years. Certainly I expect to closely work with you for many years. I am convinced that Nune will help me, not only because she is my friend for 50 years, my wife for 40 years, but also because she has a brilliant example, the example of Mrs. Rita, as to how to be the supporter of the President, to help and not only to support, but to also be a leader to some extent in a certain direction. This said, I think there is much to do. I am ready to work,” Armen Sarkissian said.

