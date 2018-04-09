Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

President Sargsyan relieves assistants from office


YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed an order on April 9 on relieving Avetis Berberyan from the position of assistant to the President.

The President also relieved his other assistants – Armen Abelyan, Varuzhan Nersesyan and Hrayr Ghukasyan, the President’s Office said.

