President Sargsyan relieves assistants from office

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed an order on April 9 on relieving Avetis Berberyan from the position of assistant to the President.

The President also relieved his other assistants – Armen Abelyan, Varuzhan Nersesyan and Hrayr Ghukasyan, the President’s Office said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan