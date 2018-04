A number of members of President's Staff of Armenia sacked from job

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on April 7, releasing a number of his assistants, aids and advisers.

ARMENPRESS reports President’s assistants Hasmik Petrosyan, Martin Zakaryan, referents Hovhannes Nikoghosyan, Jemma Hakobyan, Artyom Sedrakyan, Armen Davtyan, Nairi Petrosyan, advisers Mikayel Harutyunyan, Hasmik Poghosyan and Vardan Khachatryan have been released.

By another decree head of Presidential Oversight Service Hovhannes Hovsepyan, Special Envoy Arkadi Ghukassian and Deputy Heads of the Presidential General Military Superintendent's Office, lieutenant -general Garegin Gabrielyan, and major-general Mikayel Arzumanyan have been released from the posts.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan