Artsakh’s delegation participates in event of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s France affiliate

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ashot Ghoulyan on April 5 participated in the event in Paris dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the France affiliate of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

During the event a video on the activity of the Fund and its local structure was screened. The event participants addressed questions on the activity results of the past years and the future plans of the Fund.

Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh delivered welcoming remarks, stating that it would be difficult to imagine today’s Armenia and Artsakh without the support of all Armenians and the institutional system of that support in the person of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. Ashot Ghoulyan highly appreciated the work of the Fund’s French affiliate and highlighted the importance of numerous programs implemented in Artsakh, called on to continue with the same consistency to assist Artsakh and Motherland by attaching more focus on educational programs.

The event was attended by a number of officials.

