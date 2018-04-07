Deputy minister holds meeting with IT executives

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Amalya Yeghoyan, deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies, held a meeting with executives of seven Armenian-based major international IT companies, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The official held a similar meeting earlier with start-up founders. The deputy minister said the goal of these meetings is to develop the 2018-2019 action plan for the development of IT through team work and discussions.

The executives of the companies presented issues of concern regarding educational, taxes and human resources.

“Our next step will be analyzing issues and suggestions. A working team will be created on the sidelines of the ministry-private sector partnership and we will have an action plan”, she said.

According to experts, education and tax agencies should rapidly respond to the developments since the IT sector is the most rapidly developing area in the Armenian economy.

