Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenian national football team and London’s ARSENAL Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to the knee injury he received during Europa League quarter-finals match against CSKA Moscow on April 5, ARMENPRESS reports Mirror informs.

Earlier, Arsene Wenger hoped the Armenian would miss only the match against Southampton. “The scans show rehabilitation period will reach 6 weeks”, the source writes.

Mkhitaryan was transferred from “Manchester United” to “Arsenal” in January. So far he has played 12 matches with “Arsenal”, scoring 2 goals and making 6 assists.

Arsenal-CSKA Moscow match ended 4-1. Mkhitaryan was substituted in the 61st minute as a result of the injury.

