Russian investments in Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant reach 3 billion dollars

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Investments in the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, which is under development by Russia’s Rosatom, have reached nearly 3 billion dollars, Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said, TASS reported.

“It is definitely sufficient for construction to proceed”, he said when asked if the absence of foreign investors can impact on the development.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is under development at Akkuyu, in Büyükeceli, Mersin Province, Turkey.

In May 2010, Russia and Turkey signed an agreement that a subsidiary of Rosatom — Akkuyu NGS Elektrik Uretim Corp.— would build, own, and operate a power plant at Akkuyu comprising four 1,200 MW VVER units. The agreement was ratified by the Turkish Parliament in July 2010. Engineering and survey work started at the site in 2011.

The official launch ceremony took place in April 2015.Major construction started in March 2018, and the first unit is expected to become operational in 2023. The other three units are expected to be complete by 2025.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan