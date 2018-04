Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata dies at 82

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Japanese anime director Isao Takahata, co-founder of the famed Studio Ghibli, has died at the age of 82, BBC reports.

Takahata was nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for The Tale of the Princess Kaguya but is best known for his film Grave of the Fireflies.

He founded Studio Ghibli with iconic director Hayao Miyazaki in 1985.

It has produced several blockbusters and become one of the world's most renowned animation studios.

Takahata's film The Tale of the Princess Kaguya earned him an Academy Award nomination in 2014 for best animated feature.

But his most loved work remains was the 1988 film Grave of the Fireflies, a heartbreaking tale of two orphans during World War Two.

