President Sargsyan meets with acting Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. After the signing of the cooperation agreement between Armenia and Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta on April 5, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s office, at the beginning of the meeting President Sargsyan thanked for the reception of the Armenian delegation in Military Hospitaller Order of Malta and recalled with warmth the first visit of the Grand Master to Armenia. According to Serzh Sargsyan, that visit opened a new page in the relations of Armenia and the Order of Malta.

The Armenian President and the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta mutually emphasized that there is great potential for development in the relation s of Armenia and the Order of Malta.

At the end of the meeting President Sargsyan made a note in the Book of Honorary Guests of the Military Order of Malta.

“It’s a great honor for me to be hosted in the Palace of the ancient spiritual Order of Rome. I am grateful for the warm and friendly reception.

Our relations coming from historical times are full of demonstrations of mutual respect and support. I am convinced we will continue to deepen the relations between Armenia and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta in the same spirit for the benefit of all of us.

I wish success to the leadership of the Order of Malta, its members and the thousands of volunteers in protecting the belief in all the 4 directions of the world and their historical mission of supporting the needy”, Serzh Sargsyan wrote.

An official dinner was given in honor of Serzh Sargsyan and his delegation on behalf of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta, during which Serzh Sargsyan and Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto raised toasts referring to the historical interactions and friendship between Armenians and the Order of Malta.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan