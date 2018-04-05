President Sargsyan awards a number of figures during his visit to Vatican

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. In the course of his visit to Vatican, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan awarded a number of figures. Correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan has been awarded with second-class “Medal of Services to the Motherland” by presidential decree on the Diplomat’s Day for his significant contribution to the strengthening and developing the relations between Armenia and the Holy See.

Head of the office of the Armenian Embassy in the Holy See Mariam Yeremyan was awarded with the Medal of Gratitude for honest and productive work.

Philanthropist Smbat Karapetyan was awarded with the Medal of “Mkhitar Heratsi” for humanitarian and charity activities.

Senator Aldo Di Biagio, member of the Armenia-Italy parliamentary friendship group of Italy’s Senate, was awarded with the Medal of “Mkhitar Gosh” for the significant contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan