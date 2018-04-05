Two dead in France chopper crash
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south eastern France, France Bleu radio reported.
The chopper crashed shortly after taking off. It crashed on a vineyard and caught fire.
One male passenger was on board the chopper which was operated by a 60 year old pilot.
Authorities suspect an engine failure to be the cause of the deadly crash.
