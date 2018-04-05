Two dead in France chopper crash

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south eastern France, France Bleu radio reported.

The chopper crashed shortly after taking off. It crashed on a vineyard and caught fire.

One male passenger was on board the chopper which was operated by a 60 year old pilot.

Authorities suspect an engine failure to be the cause of the deadly crash.

