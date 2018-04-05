President Sargsyan meets with Secretary of State of Holy See Pietro Parolin

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on April 5 met with Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin in Vatican, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President thanked Pietro Parolin for the warm reception at the Holy See and said every time his visits to friendly Vatican are accompanied by events that have a great meaning for both sides. According to the President, one of these events – the opening of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek in Vatican, once again reaffirms and proves Armenia’s spiritual ties with the Holy See. President Sargsyan assured that Armenia is ready to develop and deepen the spiritual and cultural ties with Vatican based on the same Christian values and cultural heritage.

President Sargsyan highly appreciated Pietro Parolin’s activity thanks to which Vatican’s role in international arena strengthened in a new way as a flagman for establishment of peace, tolerance, mutual understanding and human rights protection. The President expressed hope that Secretary of State Pietro Parolin will continue to support the development of relations with Armenia.

The sides also discussed the further steps aimed at strengthening and developing the bilateral relations, exchanged views on regional affairs and threats, as well as the negotiation process on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. President Sargsyan introduced Pietro Parolin on the recent developments over the NK conflict settlement. Both sides highlighted the need to settle the conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan