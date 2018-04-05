GALLUP poll: Serzh Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan leading candidates for post of prime minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Most of the respondents of the survey conducted by MPG LLC, which is a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, want to see President Serzh Sargsyan and incumbent Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in the post of the PM among the possible candidates of the Republican Party after April 9, 2018, Armenpress reports.

Serzh Sargsyan has higher rating in matters on ensuring the country’s defense and security, holding negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, carrying out foreign policy and the Army, whereas PM Karapetyan’s rating is high in terms of solving socio-economic issues.

During the meeting with reporters on April 5 MPG LLC director Aram Navasardyan said the following question was addressed to the survey participants: “According to the New Constitution, PM’s role has greater importance: taking into account this whom among the possible candidates of the Republican Party would you like to see in the post of the Prime Minister after April 9, 2018?”

“Thus, it’s obvious that there are two leading candidates in the RPA – Karen Karapetyan and Serzh Sargsyan”, Aram Navasardyan said.

The poll was conducted on March 22-30, 2018 in Armenia. 1120 people participated in the survey.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan