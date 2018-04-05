Pope Francis gives marble sculpture symbolizing peace as gift to Armenian President in Vatican  

VATICAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met with Pope Francis on April 5 on the sidelines of his official visit to the Holy See, Armenpress correspondent reports from Vatican.

After the official ceremony Pope Francis and President Sargsyan held a private talk which was followed by a gift exchange ceremony.

The Armenian President handed over the small model of St. Gayane Church to Pope Francis, and the Pope gave a marble sculpture symbolizing peace as a gift to President Sargsyan.

After the meeting with Pope Francis, the Armenian President visited the office of the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolini.

