Sargsyan appoints new judge for Court of Cassation’s Civil and Administrative Chamber


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed an order on April 5 on appointing Stepan Michaelyan to serve as judge of the Civil and Administrative Chamber of the Court of Cassation, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Michaelyan was also relieved from office as judge at the Civil Court of Appeals.

