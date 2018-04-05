President Sargsyan signs decree on relieving Armen Sarkissian from post of Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on April 5 signed a decree on relieving Armen Sarkissian from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to Ireland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian was elected 4th President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2. He will take office on April 9 at the Parliament’s special session which will be convened in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

