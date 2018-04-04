Armenian President to pay official visit to Holy See, working visit to Italy

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will depart for the Holy See (Vatican) on an official visit on April 4, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President will meet with Pope Francis, the Holy See’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the status of St. Gregory of Narek in Vatican. Thereafter, an ecumenical ceremony will be held with the participation of Pope Francis, His Holiness Garegin II – Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia.

Within the frames of the April 4-6 visit, the Armenian President will also meet with Frà Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Malta.

Armenia and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta will sign a cooperation agreement after which Serzh Sargsyan and Frà Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto will deliver statements for media.

President Sargsyan will also pay a working visit to Italy where he will meet with President Sergio Mattarella, President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan