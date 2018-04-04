Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

‘Love is the guide’ - Paulo Coelho gives signed copy of The Alchemist to Henrikh Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Football superstar Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not only a sports enthusiast as it turns out. The Arsenal midfielder posted a photo on Facebook showing a copy of The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, signed by the acclaimed writer himself.

“One of my favorite books The Alchemist dedicated by the author Paulo Coelho. ”Love is the guide”, the captain of the Armenian national football team said.

The Brazilian writer signed the copy for Mkhitaryan, writing “Henrikh, Love is the guide”.

