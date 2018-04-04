WATCH: Erdogan jealous of Putin’s womanizing skills

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to take a commemorative photo with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the Russian leader’s visit to Ankara.

But when the officials gathered to pose for a photo, Erdogan noticed that only men are standing at his side, while three women are posing next to Putin.

The video shows how Erdogan was quick to direct one of the women to stand next to him.

