WATCH: Erdogan jealous of Putin’s womanizing skills
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to take a commemorative photo with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the Russian leader’s visit to Ankara.
But when the officials gathered to pose for a photo, Erdogan noticed that only men are standing at his side, while three women are posing next to Putin.
The video shows how Erdogan was quick to direct one of the women to stand next to him.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 10:39 4 crew ‘presumed dead’ after largest US helicopter CH-53E crashes in California
- 10:30 Trump, Netanyahu discuss ways to counter Iran’s influence in Middle East over phone
- 10:10 WATCH: Erdogan jealous of Putin’s womanizing skills
- 10:06 U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports
- 09:56 Expected reforms in bankruptcy to increase efficiency of managers
- 09:54 Armed woman shoots 3 people, kills self at YouTube HQ in California
- 09:44 European Stocks - 03-04-18
- 09:42 US stocks down - 03-04-18
- 09:41 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-04-18
- 09:37 Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
- 09:34 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 03-04-18
- 09:32 Oil Prices Up - 03-04-18
- 04.03-21:59 ECHR launches proceedings on Azeri killings of Armenian soldiers in 2016 incursion
- 04.03-21:27 1 MWt solar park under construction in Armenia’s Shoghakat community
- 04.03-21:14 “March for Justice” dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide do be held in Los Angeles
- 04.03-19:56 Artur Poghosyan appointed Judge of Appeal Court by presidential decree
- 04.03-18:55 Armenian delegation led by Defense Minister to participate in Moscow Conference on International Security
- 04.03-18:48 Cabinet of Lithuania to debate on submitting Armenia-EU agreement for parliament ratification
- 04.03-18:24 Artsakh parliament speaker pays working visit to France
- 04.03-18:20 Human Rights Defender’s Office of Artsakh prepares another report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan
- 04.03-17:56 Remittances to Armenia grow 12,4% in 2017
- 04.03-17:47 Azerbaijan recognizes Turkish food products hazardous for health
- 04.03-17:41 Altercation escalates as man fires BB gun at young woman in Yerevan
- 04.03-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-04-18
- 04.03-17:26 Asian Stocks - 03-04-18
- 04.03-16:57 Putin arrives in Ankara on first foreign trip after winning elections
- 04.03-16:48 Women’s weightlifting team coach fired after doping scandal
- 04.03-16:47 ARMENPRESS news agency’s Yerevan Bestseller project prize winners announced
- 04.03-16:33 Russia ready to discuss expansion of list of tomato suppliers from Turkey
- 04.03-16:07 Legendary biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen announces retirement
- 04.03-16:02 Injuries reported in Baku sanatorium fire
- 04.03-16:00 Armenian parliamentary committees to launch debates of CEPA on April 9
- 04.03-15:42 Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan to take the stage of Eurovision at first semifinal
- 04.03-15:34 Greek PM urges Turkey to release two soldiers
- 04.03-15:21 Armenian parliamentary committee endorses 2 million dollar IBRD agreement
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 3677 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2872 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
13:49, 03.30.2018
Viewed 2340 times Armenian-made GALAXY military-grade radar covers all airborne objects in entire region
12:26, 03.28.2018
Viewed 2320 times Estonian citizen barred from entering Baku in airport because of Armenian ethnicity
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 1967 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance