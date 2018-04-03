Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

ECHR launches proceedings on Azeri killings of Armenian soldiers in 2016 incursion


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has launched proceedings over Grigor Narayan and others vs. Azerbaijan, a case concerning the killings of three Armenian soldiers in December of 2016 committed by Azerbaijani troops during an incursion in Chinari, Tavush province, Armenia.

The case relates to Article 2 (Right to life) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The families of the killed soldiers – Edgar Narayan, Erik Abovyan and Shavarsh Melikyan – submitted the case.

Artak Zeynalyan and Ara Ghazaryan are representing the applicants in ECHR.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration