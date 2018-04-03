ECHR launches proceedings on Azeri killings of Armenian soldiers in 2016 incursion
21:59, 3 April, 2018
YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has launched proceedings over Grigor Narayan and others vs. Azerbaijan, a case concerning the killings of three Armenian soldiers in December of 2016 committed by Azerbaijani troops during an incursion in Chinari, Tavush province, Armenia.
The case relates to Article 2 (Right to life) of the European Convention on Human Rights.
The families of the killed soldiers – Edgar Narayan, Erik Abovyan and Shavarsh Melikyan – submitted the case.
Artak Zeynalyan and Ara Ghazaryan are representing the applicants in ECHR.
