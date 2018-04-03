Putin arrives in Ankara on first foreign trip after winning elections

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ankara on a two-day visit. This is the first foreign trip of Putin after winning the presidential election, RIA Novosti reported.

Putin is visiting Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Russian leader will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

After the event, the High Level Cooperation Council session will take place.

Later on April 4, Iran’s Hassan Rouhani will join both leaders for a second trilateral meeting on Syria.

