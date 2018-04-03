Apple plans to replace Intel chips for Macs

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Apple – the American multinational technology company, is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing processors from Intel Corp., according to people familiar with the plans, Bloomberg reported.

The initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in the early developmental stages, but comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices -- including Macs, iPhones, and iPads -- work more similarly and seamlessly together, the unnamed sources said. The project, which executives have approved, will likely result in a multi-step transition.

The shift would be a blow to Intel.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan