Greek police arrest Iran embassy assailant

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Greek police arrested the suspected assailant who attacked two staff members of the Iranian embassy in Athens, local media said.

The incident happened on April 1 when a 47 year old Iranian man approached the embassy armed with a knife and wounded two staff members.

Law enforcement agencies said the attacker is mentally ill.

The assailant told police he was planning to carry out another attack in the Israeli embassy – because “voices in his head told him to”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan