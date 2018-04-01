President Serzh Sargsyan attends Easter Patriarchal Divine Liturgy

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. In the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan attended on April 1 the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy celebrated on the occasion of Easter – the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan