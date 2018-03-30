President Sargsyan receives Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on March 30 Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the interlocutors discussed the preparatory works of the Francophonie summit to be held in Armenia in October, as well as issues of the agenda of Armenian-French privileged relations.

Recalling with warmth his visit to Paris in January and the meetings with the top leadership of the country, President Sargsyan noted that Armenians are looking forward to the state visit of the French President to Armenia, which, to the conviction of Serzh Sargsyan, will greatly foster the future strengthening and development of the Armenian-French relations.

Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne noted with satisfaction that active preparatory works are underway in Armenia ahead of the summit and assured that France will maximally support the proper organization of that major event.

During the meeting the interlocutors also referred to the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, regional issues and challenges.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan