Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on March 30 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission, the government told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting the Armenian PM extended condolences over the recent tragedy in Kemerovo.

The PM thanked the Ambassador for the cooperation and productive work and said Ivan Volynkin’s personal contributions and efforts aimed at developing the bilateral ties are appreciated.

“Today we must state that we have unique relations with Russia. But this doesn’t mean that we should stop, especially when we have a great field of work, and in general constant actions are needed for maintaining and strengthening any kind of friendship. I wish you good luck and I am confident that you will not forget us. We will always be happy to see you in Armenia”, the PM said.

In his turn the Russian Ambassador said it as a great honor for him to work in friendly Armenia and have his contribution to the development of the Armenian-Russian friendly ties. “I want to express my gratitude for the cooperation and warm relations. I leave Armenia with mixed feelings as I felt myself here like in homeland. I am sure by leaving Yerevan I will not stop my ties with Armenia”, the Ambassador noted.

