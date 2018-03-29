Russia to expel 60 U.S. diplomats

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia will expel 60 US diplomats and close the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ATSS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has been summoned to our ministry, where my deputy Sergei Ryabkov is briefing him on the tit-for-tat steps against the US," he said.

"They include the expulsion of the same number of diplomats and our decision to withdraw consent to the work of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg."

On March 26 the USA announced about its plans to expel 60 Russian diplomats over Sergei Skripal’s case.

