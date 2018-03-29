3 out of 67 missing found among survivors after Kemerovo inferno

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Three people who went missing as result of the fatal shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia were subsequently found to be alive, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

As result of tactical operations on checking the information about 67 missing people, it turned out that three of them are among the survivors, she said.

64 people died in the fatal inferno which took place in a shopping mall of the Russian town.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan