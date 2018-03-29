Georgia expels Russian diplomat over Skripal case

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian foreign ministry announced the decision to expel one of the Russian diplomats from the country, Sputnik News reports.

Earlier a number of Western countries made a decision to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning case of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal.

“The ministry expresses solidarity with Great Britain, it supports the position of the UK and the international community on this issue, and therefore considers the employee representing Russia's interests in Georgia at the Swiss Embassy unacceptable and demands that he leaves Georgia within seven days”, the statement said.

The name of the Russian diplomat is not being reported.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan