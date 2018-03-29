French Development Agency to provide 500 thousand Euro grant to Armenian government

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The French Development Agency will provide grant worth 500 thousand Euros to the Armenian government, reports Armenpress.

“According to the agreement, it is expected the French Development Agency will provide the grant to assist the full implementation of the Tax Code”, deputy finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said.

According to the agreement, the State Revenue Committee will take respective steps to prepare the complete implementation of the common Tax Code, follow the fiscal reforms and strengthen the fiscal administration.

