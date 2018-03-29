Number of expelled Russian diplomats exceeds 150 globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Already 28 countries, including NATO, have announced expelling Russian diplomats over the Salisbury poisoning incident.

A total of 152 Russian diplomats stationed abroad have been expelled, Interfax reports.

Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal and Slovakia recently said they are recalling their envoys for consultation. Montenegro said it will expel one Russian diplomat.

19 European countries, as well as the US, Canada, Albania, Macedonia, Norway, Montenegro, Ukraine, Moldova and Australia have joined the Russian diplomatic boycott, which was started by the UK over the allegations.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan